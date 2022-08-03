WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian corn ship anchored for inspection | Europe saves as Russian gas wanes | Russia's new message against nuclear war | Putin's rumored girlfriend sanctioned
Home » Europe News » Large fire erupts at…

Large fire erupts at warehouse outside Moscow, 11 injured

The Associated Press

August 3, 2022, 9:20 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — A massive fire engulfed a warehouse outside Moscow on Wednesday, injuring at least 11 people, officials said.

The fire, at a warehouse belonging to Russia’s leading online retailer, Ozon, affected an area of 50,000 square meters (540,000 square feet).

Huge plumes of black smoke rose into the skies over the area near the town of Istra northwest of Moscow.

Officials said that two of the injured were hospitalized.

Russia’s Emergencies Ministry said two fire helicopters were involved in efforts to extinguish the blaze.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

3 takeaways from FITARA 14

Lawmakers flag concerns with payment delays, cost overruns for Coast Guard’s new financial system

Senate Dems introduce bill to prevent Schedule F from resurfacing

Senate appropriators propose to repeal Hyde, add tens of billions to Defense budget

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up