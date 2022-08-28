THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police: truck accident at community barbecue killed 6, injured 7.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
August 28, 2022, 5:01 AM
THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch police: truck accident at community barbecue killed 6, injured 7.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.