RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Concern about potential for nuclear plant leak | Ukraine train system attacks may be war crimes | Russia blocks nuclear agreement | NATO warns about Russia's military buildup
Home » Europe News » Dutch media: Truck drives…

Dutch media: Truck drives off road, at least 3 killed

The Associated Press

August 27, 2022, 2:47 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A truck drove off a Dutch dike and slammed into a neighborhood barbecue in a village Saturday evening and police said multiple people were killed and injured.

Police spokeswoman Elianne Mastwijk told a reporter from local broadcaster Rijnmond that more than two people were killed, but said the exact number of fatalities was not yet known. Dutch broadcaster NOS said at least three people died.

Police said they were investigating what caused the truck to leave the road in the village of Nieuw-Beijerland just south of Rotterdam and career down the side of a dike.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

DoD seeks better integration between cyber risks, operations

DoD to release, start implementing new zero trust strategy by Oct. 1

Education Dept sets deadline for Public Service Loan Forgiveness waiver

‘We got it wrong’: TSP contractor apologizes for initial issues, shares positive progress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up