WAR IN UKRAINE: Ship carrying grain for hungry Ethiopia leaves Ukraine | Reporter: Tide of war unlikely to change soon | Russia struggles to replenish troops | Nuclear plant sparks global concern | In Ukraine, rebuilding starts with neighbors' help
Home » Europe News » Death toll in fireworks…

Death toll in fireworks depot blast in Armenia reaches 6

The Associated Press

August 15, 2022, 5:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

YEREVAN, Armenia (AP) — The death toll in a fireworks storage explosion in Armenia’s capital has risen to six, officials said Monday, as rescuers combed through wreckage hunting for victims.

A powerful blast tore through a fireworks depot at a popular market in Armenia’s capital on Sunday, setting off a massive fire that sent a towering column of thick smoke over the center of Yerevan.

Officials initially said two people were killed, but the death toll has kept climbing as rescuers search for victims amid slabs of concrete and twisted metal. Another 18 people remain missing and at least 61 people were injured.

The market, located 2 kilometers (over a mile) south of the city center, is popular for its low prices and variety of goods.

There was no immediate word on what caused the fireworks to ignite, but officials ruled out a terror attack.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

Two new innovation challenges emerge in DoD, as the competition trend continues to rise

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up