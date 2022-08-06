Bus crash kills at least 4 people in Bulgaria, officials say

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A bus crash in Bulgaria early Saturday killed four people and left at least eight injured,…

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A bus crash in Bulgaria early Saturday killed four people and left at least eight injured, authorities said.

The bus was carrying tourists back to Romania from a trip to Istanbul when it crashed into a parked car on the side of a highway linking Bulgaria’s central city of Veliko Tarnovo with the Danube port of Ruse, local police said.

After hitting the car, the bus smashed into a tree. Three people died on the spot, while a fourth died of his injuries later.

There were 24 passengers and two drivers on the bus at the time of the accident at 02:00 local time Saturday (2300GMT Friday.) The injured were taken to a nearby emergency hospital, one of them with a severe brain injury, medics said.

Authorities launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

In November, a tourist bus from North Macedonia crashed into a highway guardrail in western Bulgaria, burst into flames and rolled over. That crash killed 45 people, including 12 children.

