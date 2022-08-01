WAR IN UKRAINE: Drone explosion hits Russia's Black Sea Fleet headquarters | Zelensky: leave Donetsk region now | Difficulties checking on Ukrainian POWs | Russia cuts off natural gas to Latvia | US envoy: Russia intends to dismantle Ukraine
Blaze in southern France, which injured 4, contained

The Associated Press

August 1, 2022, 4:43 AM

PARIS (AP) — A weekend wildfire in the southern French Gard region that injured four firefighters has now been contained, officials said Monday.

Firefighter spokesman Col. Eric Agrinier told French media that 370 hectares were burned and two homes affected by the flames. But he highlighted “dozens and dozens of houses preserved and a human toll of zero casualties among civilians.”

The fire was contained in the night of Sunday with some 400 firefighters monitoring the blaze Monday morning, according to the civil protection agency.

Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin tweeted a message of alert on Sunday regarding the fire that broke out around 3 p.m. in a pine forest in Aubais, a village of 2,000 inhabitants. Several families were evacuated.

France is set to enter another heatwave, and several departments have been put on alert for threats of wildfire.

