AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

August 19, 2022, 2:07 AM

Aug. 12-19, 2022

From the presidential election in Kenya to the European Championship being held in Munich, Associated Press photographers were out capturing the moment. Rain fell in London after a long very dry period that continues in most of Europe, while the giant flower carpet in Brussels was displayed for the first time in almost two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Ukrainian civilians were also killed by Russian rocket attacks. This gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Italian photographer Gregorio Borgia.

