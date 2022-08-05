WAR IN UKRAINE: Ukrainian cities shelled | Ship Ukraine says is carrying stolen grain leaves Lebanon | Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce | US: Russia to fabricate evidence in prison deaths
Home » Europe News » AP Week in Pictures:…

AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

The Associated Press

August 5, 2022, 2:18 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

July 29 – Aug. 4, 2022

From Russian shelling in Ukraine to the opening of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the closing of the Women’s Euro 2022, diving in Mostar and a volcano eruption in Iceland, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by photographer Pavel Golovkin.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Tens of thousands of tablets VA distributed for telehealth appointments go unused

NRO director touts expanding commercial satellite partnerships

TRICARE recipients will once again have to pay telehealth copays

VA needs funds after staffing shortages

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up