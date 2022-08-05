AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

July 29 – Aug. 4, 2022 From Russian shelling in Ukraine to the opening of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham,…

July 29 – Aug. 4, 2022

From Russian shelling in Ukraine to the opening of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the closing of the Women’s Euro 2022, diving in Mostar and a volcano eruption in Iceland, this gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by photographer Pavel Golovkin.

