KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — A judge in Russia says drug possession and smuggling charges against WNBA star Brittney Griner were…

KHIMKI, Russia (AP) — A judge in Russia says drug possession and smuggling charges against WNBA star Brittney Griner were proven at trial.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.