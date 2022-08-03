WAR IN UKRAINE: Russian shelling heavy in east | Russian GDP drops 4% | Ukrainian minister: Russia blocking access to medicines | Ship reaches Ukraine to load up with wheat
Home » Europe News » 3 migrants die after…

3 migrants die after smuggler’s van crashes in Austria

The Associated Press

August 13, 2022, 10:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Authorities in Austria say three people died Saturday when a van carrying 20 people believed to be migrants overturned after evading a police check.

Police in the eastern district of Burgenland, near Vienna, said officers tried to stop the white van at the border with Slovakia early Saturday, but the driver drove off at high speed. Shortly afterward he lost control of the vehicle and it toppled into a ditch.

Two men and a woman were killed in the crash, and at least seven others were seriously injured. Police said four children were among the 20 migrants found inside the van’s cargo section.

The identities and countries of origin for the migrants were not yet known, police said. The driver, believed to be of Russian origin, was arrested, they said.

__

Follow all AP stories on global migration at https://apnews.com/hub/migration.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

One prime contractor is growing its own startups with promising technology

DEIA working group aims for more ‘comprehensive’ IG research

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

Two new innovation challenges emerge in DoD, as the competition trend continues to rise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up