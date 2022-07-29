WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia, Ukraine on shelling of POW prison | Zelenskyy visits port as Ukraine prepares to ship out grain | Ukrainian court lowers soldier's war crimes sentence | US finds it’s hard to shun Russia
Wildfire in southwest Turkey spreads to hotel; no one hurt

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 10:29 AM

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A wildfire that broke out Friday in a resort area in southwestern Turkey quickly spread to a hotel that also serves as a tourism training school, officials said. No one injuries were reported.

The blaze started in the Icmeler resort area, close to the Aegean Sea port city of Marmaris, in Mugla province.

Everyone at the hotel and surrounding structures were evacuated, Marmaris Mayor Mehmet Oktay told HaberTurk television. Video footage showed one side of the hotel engulfed in flames.

The cause of the fire was not known. At least seven water-dropping helicopters and five planes were involved in trying to put it out, the Mugla governor’s office said.

Last summer, fires fed by strong winds and scorching temperatures tore through forests in Turkey’s Mediterranean and Aegean regions, including Marmaris. The wildfires killed at least eight people and countless animals, and were described as the worst in Turkey’s history.

The government came under criticism for not being prepared to fight large-scale wildfires, including a lack of modern firefighting planes.

