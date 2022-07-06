RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Some Russians won't halt war protests | G-20 meeting may lead to divisions | Ukrainian governor urges residents to evacuate | NHL goalie sent to Russian military base
Home » Europe News » Student charged in southern…

Student charged in southern Sweden high-school killing

The Associated Press

July 6, 2022, 4:23 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — An 18-year-old man who attacked and killed two teachers with a knife and an ax at a high school in southern Sweden in March has been charged with two counts of murder, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The man, who was a student at the school in Malmo, Sweden’s third-largest city, was arrested shortly after the incident on March 21. The suspect, who wasn’t previously known to authorities and had no criminal record, and both victims were found on the third floor of the downtown Malmo Latin School 10 minutes after police were alerted.

Anders Elison, the defendant’s lawyer, earlier told Swedish media that the actions of the suspect, who was not identified, were “completely inexplicable” and that the attack was not aimed at the school or the two teachers.

Students at the school, which has about 1,100 students, had gathered to work on a musical, and students locked themselves inside classrooms.

The killings took place in a modern annex of the school, which was founded in 1406 when the pope issued a letter of privilege allowing for its construction and operation. It was originally meant to educate local young people on Christian doctrine and the Latin language.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Five ways to improve FOIA estimated completion dates

Federal Sustainability Plan 'rebuilding' momentum on green government goals

DoD prioritizes sustainability projects to mitigate climate change impact

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Why Air Force is taking an iterative, DevSecOps approach

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up