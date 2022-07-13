RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin critic charged | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Russia fines Apple to limit anti-war info | Putin to visit Iran amid US warning | LeBron criticizes US efforts to bring Griner home
Home » Europe News » Prominent Greek actor-director found…

Prominent Greek actor-director found guilty of 2 rapes

The Associated Press

July 13, 2022, 7:39 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — A prominent Greek stage actor and director has been found guilty of raping two men when they were minors.

Dimitris Lignadis, 57, was found guilty by an Athens court Wednesday in two out of four cases of rape.

Lignadis was acquitted for insufficient evidence in a third case, while the fourth accuser never appeared in court to testify, despite a court decision ordering him to. He had provided a false address.

The two rapes Lignadis was convicted of occurred in 2010 and 2015. His lawyer is now calling for the court to consider mitigating circumstances in sentencing Lignadis. The prosecutor will follow. It wasn’t yet clear when the sentencing would take place.

Lignadis, who has denied the charges, had been ordered jailed when the accusations surfaced in February 2021. A few days earlier, he had resigned from his post of artistic director of Greece’s National Theater which he had held since 2019.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Europe News | World News

Long-time GSA executive Bennett passes away; CISA, NOAA, FBI gain new IT leaders

USPS regulator fires its chief data officer following felony arrest

The federal pay gap is shrinking, but advocacy groups are calling for more

Amendments on UFOs, budget cuts and more may slip into the 2023 House NDAA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up