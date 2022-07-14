RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine says Russian attacks kill 10 | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports | US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices | Russia jails opposition figure
Police: 14-year-old girl dies on Denmark amusement park ride

The Associated Press

July 14, 2022, 9:30 AM

COPENHAGEN (AP) — A 14-year-old girl died Thursday at a popular amusement park in northern Denmark, police said, reportedly when the rear part of a roller-coaster ride came off the rails.

Henrik Ragborg Olsen, manager of the Tivoli Friheden amusement park in Aarhus, Denmark’s second-largest city, told local newspaper Aarhus Stiftstidende that “the rear two seats” of the Cobraen roller-coaster were hanging “under the wagon train.”

Police said they got a call at 12:50 p.m. that a car was stuck in a ride in Tivoli Friheden and several people were stuck. Two people were sitting on the rear seats and were taken by emergency workers, the newspaper reported. Ragborg Olsen told the Ekstra Bladet daily that the two had been seriously injured and were taken to the hospital.

On Twitter, police said the park was closed after the accident.

The roller-coaster is 25 meters (82 feet) tall and the wagons have a top speed of 70 kilometers per hour (44 mph), according to the Friheden’s Website.

The amusement park sits in the southern part of Aarhus, 156 kilometers (97 miles) northwest of Copenhagen.

