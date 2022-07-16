RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine children live and play near front line | Russian officials visited Iran to view drones | Missiles rain down on Dnipro | A race to acquire smarter, deadlier drones
Plane crashes in northern Greece; unknown number of victims

The Associated Press

July 16, 2022, 5:47 PM

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Authorities say an Antonov plane has crashed near the city of Kavala in northern Greece.

The plane was headed from Serbia to Jordan, but Civil Aviation authorities have not been able to confirm whether it was a passenger or cargo flight, or how many people were on the plane.

The pilot managed to alert authorities about a problem in one of the plane’s engines and he was given the choice of landing in either the Thessaloniki or Kavala airports. He opted for Kavala, which was closer, but the plane crashed about 40 kilometers (25 miles) west of the airport, Greece’s Civil Aviation authority said.

The fire service said in a statement that it has cordoned off the area.

Local media have reported that people close to the crash site saw a fireball and heard a series of explosions after the crash.

