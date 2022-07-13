RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Kremlin critic charged | Ukraine strikes Russian ammo depot | Russia fines Apple to limit anti-war info | Putin to visit Iran amid US warning | LeBron criticizes US efforts to bring Griner home
Home » Europe News » Italy's taxi drivers keep…

Italy’s taxi drivers keep protesting, fear new competition

The Associated Press

July 13, 2022, 8:52 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ROME (AP) — Hundreds of taxi drivers in Italy on Wednesday left their cars idle for a second day to protest the Italian government’s plans to allow more competition, including from share-ride services.

On Tuesday, a handful of drivers chained themselves together in protest in the square outside Premier Mario Draghi’s office, and they were still chained there on Wednesday as the wildcat work stoppage continued.

Nearby, in a main street and not far from Rome’s central square, Piazza Venezia, hundreds of drivers from Rome and Naples stood shoulder to shoulder and protested noisily. A few protesters set off colored smoke flares to draw attention. Their cars were parked elsewhere in the Italian capital.

Drivers vowed to keep up the protests at least one more day if necessary as they press their grievances.

In the northern city of Turin, more than 200 drivers parked their taxis in a main square in a similar protest, the Italian news agency ANSA said.

In Milan, Italy’s financial capital, taxi drivers planned an assembly later Wednesday to decide their protest strategy.

The drivers oppose the prospect of Italy’s liberalizing taxi services to include ride-sharing operators like Uber. Yet Italy faces European Union insistence to allow more competition in transport as well as in other sectors.

Draghi is determined to push forward reforms to open up Italy’s economy as part of efforts to receive billions of euros in EU pandemic recovery funds.

A bill dealing with competition in the taxi sector was to be discussed at the parliamentary commission level on Thursday.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Major VA workforce, health care bill heads to House floor vote once more

Long-time GSA executive Bennett passes away; CISA, NOAA, FBI gain new IT leaders

Return-to-office plans a major cause for decline in 2021 Best Places to Work results

Dettelbach becomes head of ATF, 1st confirmed chief in years

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up