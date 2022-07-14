RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Ukraine says Russian attacks kill 10 | UN sees progress in talks to free up Ukraine grain exports | US, allies aim to cap Russian oil prices | Russia jails opposition figure
Home » Europe News » Investors take $17.5B stake…

Investors take $17.5B stake in Deutsche Telekom cell towers

The Associated Press

July 14, 2022, 4:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — Deutsche Telekom says it is selling a majority stake in its German and Austrian cellphone tower business to American and Canadian investors for 17.5 billion euros (dollars).

The Bonn-based telecommunications company said U.S.-based DigitalBridge and Canada’s Brookfield would take a 51% share in GD Towers while it would retain the remaining stake “with significant minority protection rights.”

GD Towers operates more than 40,000 sites in Germany and Austria.

Deutsche Telekom said it would use the proceeds from the sale to reduce its debt and speed up plans to increase its stake in cellphone operator T-Mobile US to 50.1%.

The company said regulatory approval for the transaction is expected later this year.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

Best Places to Work results are down overall, but some agencies still shine through

TSA chief says pay equity his top priority as TSO bill awaits Senate action

Major VA workforce, health care bill heads to House floor vote once more

Connolly NDAA amendment would put a Schedule F revival to rest

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up