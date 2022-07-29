WAR IN UKRAINE: Russia attacks Kyiv area | Security Council can't agree on grain statement | US rocket system helps Ukraine
Home » Europe News » Fire at Moscow hostel…

Fire at Moscow hostel with bars on windows kills 8

The Associated Press

July 29, 2022, 5:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MOSCOW (AP) — A fire killed eight people in a Moscow hostel where bars on the windows prevented occupants from escaping escape, authorities said Friday.

The fire broke out late Thursday in the hostel, which was located in a multi-story apartment building in the Russian capital’s far southeast. The cause of the blaze has not been determined.

About 200 people who lived in the building fled the fire; four people were hospitalized.

The Emergencies Ministry said bars on the windows of the first-floor hostel prevented occupants from escaping. The chairman of the Moscow city council’s safety committee, Kirill Shitov, said he had previously reported safety violations at the hostel to authorities but no action was taken.

Hostels are common in Moscow for workers in low-pay jobs, particularly immigrants from former Soviet Central Asian countries. State news agency RIA-Novosti said five of the fire victims were from Central Asia.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

Senate Democrats support Biden’s 4.6% federal pay raise proposal

New sexual assault policies across the military

IRS gets $80B to 'rebuild' its capacity under Senate reconciliation deal

Cyber grades bring down agencies' scores in FITARA 14

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up