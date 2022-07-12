RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Iran to send armed drones to Russia | Putin fast-tracks Russian citizenship to Ukrainians | Medic describes Russian captivity 'hell' | Ukraine Muslims pray for victory
Home » Europe News » Fatal stabbing at Sweden…

Fatal stabbing at Sweden annual event now labeled as terror

The Associated Press

July 12, 2022, 4:07 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

STOCKHOLM (AP) — The killing of a woman at an annual political event in Sweden earlier this month is now being investigated as an act of terror, authorities said.

Sweden’s domestic security agency, known by its acronym SAPO, said that the 32-year-old man who is in custody over the July 6 knife attack is now suspected of “terrorist crimes through murder,” meaning SAPO has now taken over the investigation.

Agency spokesman Gabriel Wernstedt told Swedish broadcaster SVT on Monday that “information has emerged that has led to the new suspicions.” Wernstedt declined to give further details.

The suspect, identified by Swedish media as Theodor Engström, was detained on the spot, and has confessed to the killing. SVT reported he has links to the neo-Nazi group NMR, the Nordic Resistance Movement.

The victim, 64-year-old Ing-Marie Wiselgren, was a medical doctor and psychiatric coordinator for Sweden’s municipalities and regions.

There is no other suspect in the case, SAPO said Monday.

The Almedalen Week is an annual event attended by leading politicians from different parties, lobbyists, pressure groups and interested members of the public. It takes place in and around Almedalen, a park in Visby, the main town of the island of Gotland, and features debates that are more informal than the ones in parliament.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

DHS puts the kibosh on saying ‘pilot’ as it deals with new congressional reporting requirements

Space National Guard would have low initial price tag

OMB highlights federal workforce, customer experience targets met under PMA

The federal pay gap is shrinking, but advocacy groups are calling for more

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up