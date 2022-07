ATHENS, Greece (AP) — In a story published July 8, 2022, about Greece and Bulgaria marking the completion of a…

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — In a story published July 8, 2022, about Greece and Bulgaria marking the completion of a new pipeline, The Associated Press erroneously reported that the future capacity of the pipeline could be expanded to 5 million cubic meters a year. The correct figure is 5 billion, not 5 million.

