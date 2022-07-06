RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: Some Russians won't halt war protests | G-20 meeting may lead to divisions | Ukrainian governor urges residents to evacuate | NHL goalie sent to Russian military base
Copenhagen: Passenger jet safely evacuated after engine fire

The Associated Press

July 6, 2022, 3:33 PM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A passenger jet was evacuated at the Copenhagen airport Wednesday after a fire broke out in one of the engines, Danish police said.

Everyone left the plane safely and no one was injured as firefighters put out the fire, police said on Twitter.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether the plane was leaving or arriving when the fire started.

“A fire erupted in an engine of a passenger jet that was stopped at the gate. Fire is out. Passengers evacuated. No one injured,” police tweeted.

