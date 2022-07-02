RUSSIA/UKRAINE WAR NEWS: US sending $400 million in military aid | Russia wants to jail activist, anti-war official | Official warns of 'catastrophe' in Sievierodonetsk | Biden to visit CIA on Ukraine | Putin: Russia has barely started its action
Home » Europe News » 2 men gored while…

2 men gored while running with bulls at Pamplona festival

The Associated Press

July 9, 2022, 2:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PAMPLONA, Spain (AP) — The third bull run of Pamplona’s San Fermín Festival ended Saturday with the event’s first gorings of the year.

Two men were injured in the leg by a bull horn, Pamplona hospital spokesperson Estrella Petrina said. A total of seven people needed to be treated at the hospital following Saturday’s running of the bulls.

Thousands of runners, most wearing the traditional white shirt and pants with red sash and neckerchief, scampered to avoid the charging animals. Many ended up piled on top of each other in the narrow cobblestone streets of the course.

The incredibly popular Pamplona festival, which was made known to the English-speaking world through Ernest Hemingway’s 1926 novel “The Sun Also Rises,” draws tens of thousands of visitors from around the world.

Eight people were gored in 2019, the last festival before a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Sixteen people have died in Pamplona’s bull runs since 1910, with the last death in 2009.

Saturday’s bull run was the third of eight scheduled this year. There were no gorings on the first two days.

The collective adrenaline rush of the bull run is followed by general hedonism with people drinking, eating, attending concerts and partying late into the night.

The six bulls that run each morning are killed in bullfights by professional bullfighters later in the day.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA health staffing shortages back on the rise after years of progress

White House outlines federal efforts to ensure access to abortion services

Space National Guard would have low initial price tag

OMB highlights federal workforce, customer experience targets met under PMA

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up