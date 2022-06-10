RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fears long war | 3 foreigners fighters for Ukraine sentenced to death | Soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk survives in exile
Woman, child injured in incident at school in Germany

The Associated Press

June 10, 2022, 4:21 AM

BERLIN (AP) — A woman and a child were wounded in an unspecified incident at an elementary school in southwestern Germany on Friday, police said.

Police said they were still looking for the suspected perpetrator after the incident in Esslingen, near Stuttgart, news agency dpa reported. They were using a helicopter in the search.

It was not immediately clear whether the victims were wounded in or outside the school. Schools in the region are currently on vacation but some children are being looked after at the facility during the holiday.

German newspaper Bild reported that the attacker was a man armed with a knife. Police said there was no immediate information on a motive.

