WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Teaching Watergate: What do we learn? | Watergate author on meeting Nixon | Watergate in pictures
Home » Europe News » Ukraine introduces visa regime…

Ukraine introduces visa regime for Russians amid war

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 8:33 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine plans to introduce a visa regime for Russian citizens, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday.

The move is likely to be viewed as symbolic given that the borders between the neighboring countries are officially closed while they are at war in Ukraine. It nevertheless represents a significant change to the ease of travel previously permitted.

In a Telegram post, Zelenskyy said that Russians will need a visa to enter Ukraine from July 1. He said the decision, which is due to be formalized through a Cabinet resolution, was motivated by “unprecedented threats to the national security, sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Ukraine.

Before Moscow invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, Russians didn’t need visas to enter the country. Many Russians have relatives across the border, while others traveled regularly to visit Ukraine’s southern beaches and urban cultural hubs.

The war in Ukraine Russia’s war on its southern neighbor was in its 17th week on Friday.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the Ukraine war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | Lifestyle News | Travel News | World News

DARPA’s Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative fosters innovation ecosystem, not just innovations

Air Force thinking of new ways to handle 'black swan' events in acquisition

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

IRS gets $1B funding increase in draft FY 2023 bill from House appropriators

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up