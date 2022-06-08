RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine could pull back from eastern city | Official makes plea for EU candidacy | US wins case to seize superyacht
Home » Europe News » UK prosecutors: Harvey Weinstein…

UK prosecutors: Harvey Weinstein to be charged with 2 counts of indecent assault against woman in UK

The Associated Press

June 8, 2022, 10:03 AM

LONDON (AP) — UK prosecutors: Harvey Weinstein to be charged with 2 counts of indecent assault against woman in UK.

