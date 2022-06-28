SUPREME COURT NEWS: Calif. voters to vote right to abortion | States' response to Abortion ruling | Justices side with convicted doctors | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Scotland’s leader says she wants new Scottish independence referendum to be held on Oct. 19, 2023

The Associated Press

June 28, 2022, 9:44 AM

LONDON (AP) — Scotland’s leader says she wants new Scottish independence referendum to be held on Oct. 19, 2023.

Related Categories:

