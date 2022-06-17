WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Frank Wills, American folk hero | Teaching Watergate: What do we learn? | Watergate Hotel trades on fame | Watergate author on meeting Nixon | Watergate in pictures
Home » Europe News » Saudi crown prince to…

Saudi crown prince to meet Turkey’s president in Ankara

The Associated Press

June 17, 2022, 7:38 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey’s president says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman will visit Ankara on Wednesday.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan confirmed the official visit following Friday prayers. He said they would discuss advancing Turkish-Saudi relations to a “much higher degree.”

The crown prince’s visit to Turkey would continue a fast thaw of relations following its breakdown after the 2018 killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s Istanbul consulate.

While never naming Prince Mohammed, Erdogan said the operation that killed Khashoggi was ordered by the “highest levels” of the Saudi government. Turkey had a case open against 26 Saudi suspects in absentia but the prosecutor transferred the case to Saudi Arabia earlier this year, paving the way for their rapprochement.

Erdogan visited Saudi Arabia in April for the first time in five years.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

DARPA’s Embedded Entrepreneurship Initiative fosters innovation ecosystem, not just innovations

Air Force thinking of new ways to handle 'black swan' events in acquisition

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

IRS gets $1B funding increase in draft FY 2023 bill from House appropriators

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up