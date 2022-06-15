RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Reduced Russian gas flow is political | Ikea to sell Russian factories | Biden to send Ukraine more weapons; Russia targets depot | Group of NATO leaders pledge support for Ukraine
Home » Europe News » Ruth Ozeki's 'Book of…

Ruth Ozeki’s ‘Book of Form and Emptiness’ wins Women’s Prize

The Associated Press

June 15, 2022, 2:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LONDON (AP) — American-Canadian writer Ruth Ozeki won the prestigious Women’s Prize for Fiction on Wednesday for “The Book of Form and Emptiness.”

Ozeki was awarded the 30,000 pound ($36,000) prize at a ceremony in London for her playful, philosophical novel about a bereaved boy’s relationship with books and the objects in his house — all of which speak to him. His world becomes increasingly cacophonous as his widowed mother deals with her grief by hoarding.

Inspired in part by Buddhist philosophy and by the decluttering doyenne Marie Kondo, the novel explores the complex relationship between people and their possessions.

British journalist Mary Ann Sieghart, who chaired the judging panel, said Ozeki’s novel “stood out for its sparkling writing, warmth, intelligence, humor and poignancy.”

“A celebration of the power of books and reading, it tackles big issues of life and death, and is a complete joy to read,” she said.

Ozeki, who is also a filmmaker and Zen Buddhist priest, is the author of three previous novels, including the environmentally themed “My Year of Meats” and “All Over Creation.” She was a Booker Prize finalist in 2013 for “A Tale for the Time Being,” a Pacific-spanning story set after Japan’s 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

She also stared at her face in a mirror for three hours for the nonfiction book “Timecode of a Face.”

Bookmakers had ranked Ozeki’s novel a longshot to win, behind New Zealand author Meg Mason’s “Sorrow and Bliss,” Turkish-British author Elif Shafak’s “The Island of Missing Trees” and American writer Maggie Shipstead’s “Great Circle.” This year’s other finalists were U.S. writer Louise Erdrich’s “The Sentence” and Trinidadian author Lisa Allen-Agostini’s “The Bread the Devil Knead.”

The Women’s Prize, founded in 1996, is open to female English-language writers from around the world. Previous winners include Zadie Smith, Tayari Jones and Maggie O’Farrell. Last year’s winner was Susanna Clarke for her literary fantasy “Piranesi.”

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Europe News | World News

Survey shows new TSP system difficult to navigate for some participants

Commerce BIS, Coast Guard closing in on infrastructure modernization wins

Space Systems Command using a 'buy first' attitude with procurement

CYBERCOM surveying DoD machine learning requirements to prioritize future investments

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up