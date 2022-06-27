MOSCOW (AP) — Russian court sets July 1 as start date for trial of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner.

Listen now to WTOP News

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian court sets July 1 as start date for trial of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.