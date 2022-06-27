SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | How will voters react | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized
Home » Europe News » Russian court sets July…

Russian court sets July 1 as start date for trial of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner

The Associated Press

June 27, 2022, 9:25 AM

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian court sets July 1 as start date for trial of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner.

