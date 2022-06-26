SUPREME COURT NEWS: READ: Excerpts from Dobbs ruling | How will voters react | What's next for opponents and supporters? | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision | Va. crisis pregnancy center vandalized
Home » Europe News » Poland's leader rejects West…

Poland’s leader rejects West views on transgender issues

The Associated Press

June 26, 2022, 1:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s conservative ruling party leader pushed back Sunday against what he described as Western views on LGBTQ rights.

Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the head of the Law and Justice party, described a theoretical situation in which a person named Wladyslaw, which is traditionally a male name, comes to work asking to be called Zosia, a traditionally female name.

“And according to what we are recommended from the West that everyone should obey it,” Kaczynski said at a rally in Grudziadz, a city in northern Poland. “We do not intend to look into anyone’s bedroom, but at the same time we want to maintain normality.”

His party has in recent years used anti-LGBTQ rhetoric ahead of elections. Kaczynski is preparing to lead the party into elections next year.

His remarks on Sunday repeated an idea he broached with a different group of voters a day earlier, saying it was time to return to “some rules of decency” and “normal language.”

On Saturday Ukraine’s main pride event, KyivPride, took place in conjunction with Warsaw’s Equality Parade, drawing tens of thousands of people.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

USPS hiring strategy helped reduce overtime last holiday season, IG finds

USCIS sets ambitious hiring, processing goals to shrink massive immigration case backlog

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: Federal CISO Chris DeRusha on state of zero trust efforts

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up