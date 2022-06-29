FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
Home » Europe News » Paris court rejects 10…

Paris court rejects 10 ex-militants’ extradition to Italy

The Associated Press

June 29, 2022, 12:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — A Paris court on Wednesday ruled against extraditing to Italy 10 former left-wing militants, including some former Red Brigades members, convicted of domestic terrorist crimes in the 1970s and 1980s.

The Italian nationals had been living in freedom in France for decades after fleeing Italy before they could be imprisoned to serve their sentences.

The crimes in connection with which they were convicted include the 1980 killing of a Carabinieri paramilitary general and the kidnapping of a judge in the same year.

All 10, only some of whom were linked with the deadly Red Brigades group, spent the last 14 months under French judicial supervision as judges deliberated on Italy’s extradition request following the activists’ arrests and police questioning a year ago.

The Paris Court of Appeal said in a statement it rejected Italy’s extradition request for each member of the group of 10 men and women, but didn’t explain its reasoning.

Wednesday’s ruling can still be appealed at France’s highest court.

The unwillingness of French authorities to detain convicted Italian former left-wing militants living in France has long been a thorny issue between Paris and Rome.

Italy has sought the extradition of around 200 convicted former militants believed to be in France over the years.

Italy’s far-left Red Brigades group killed about 50 people in a terror campaign in the 1970s and ’80s.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

USPTO putting foundational piece of zero trust architecture in place

DoD, Air Force pair with HBCUs for new research consortium

Supreme Court rejects challenge to higher USPS rates, but regulator review ongoing

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: CISA’s John Simms on preparing people for zero trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up