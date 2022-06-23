Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Home » Europe News » Norway central bank hikes…

Norway central bank hikes key policy interest rate to 1.25%

The Associated Press

June 23, 2022, 5:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s central bank raised its key policy interest rate from 0.75% to 1.25% on Thursday, saying “the prospects for a more prolonged period of high inflation suggest a faster rise in the policy rate than projected earlier.”

In a statement, Norges Bank cited a bigger than expected decline in unemployment and higher than anticipated inflation as factors in its decision. Inflation in Norway is at 5.7%, while unemployment came in at 3.2% in May.

“With rising wage growth and imported goods inflation, there are prospects that inflation will remain above the target for some time,” the bank said.

The bank’s governor, Ida Wolden Bache, said the interest rate would most likely increase further, to 1.5 % in August.

“A faster rate rise now will reduce the risk of inflation remaining high and the need for a sharper tightening of monetary policy further out,” Bache said.

The bank said its forecast “indicates a rise in the policy rate to around 3% in the period to summer 2023.”

Norway is not a member of the European Union.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | Europe News | World News

VA pushes EHR rollout back to 2023 for several sites to address issues

DHS ‘centralizing’ disciplinary processes following 45-day review

IRS expects to finish processing 2021 tax return backlog this week

CISA advisors recommend agency cut onboarding time to 90 days

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up