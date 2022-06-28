FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Gospel great Yolanda Adams is ready for ‘A Capitol Fourth’ concert | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live | Free Lyft rides during holiday
NATO leader Stoltenberg says Turkey has agreed to support Finland and Sweden joining alliance

The Associated Press

June 28, 2022, 2:43 PM

MADRID (AP) — NATO leader Stoltenberg says Turkey has agreed to support Finland and Sweden joining alliance.

