SUPREME COURT NEWS: Court rules for inmates | Court sides with coach on school prayer | Harris emerges as top abortion voice | Reston church damaged | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Home » Europe News » Moscow police detain opposition politician

Moscow police detain opposition politician

The Associated Press

June 27, 2022, 7:03 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

UNDATED (AP) — Moscow police on Monday reportedly detained one of the few politicians openly opposing the Kremlin’s war in Ukraine who remains in Russia.

A journalist friend said Ilya Yashin, a municipal deputy, was taken into custody while they walked in a Moscow park. The journalist, Irina Babloyan, told the Tass news agency he was taken to a detention facility in the Russian capital’s Luzhniki neighborhood.

After charges of discrediting the Russian army were filed against him last month, Yashin said he wouldn’t run away or retract his criticism of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Latvia-based independent Russian news site Meduza reported.

Russian authorities have been cracking down on war critics since adopting a law criminalizing spreading false information about its military shortly after its troops rolled into Ukraine in late February. The offense is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. Human rights advocates have counted dozens of cases.

Aside from criminal prosecutions, public figures in Russia have reportedly faced pressure from the authorities publicly to announce their support of the country’s operation in Ukraine.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

Twelve senators reject VA's plans to reshape health care real estate under AIR Commission

What the House appropriations bill means for a federal pay raise

SBA working to reform category management, reverse decline in small business contractors

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up