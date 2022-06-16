RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: French, German, Italian leaders arrive in Kyiv | Russian economy 'won't be as it was,' | 2 US veterans reported missing in Ukraine | US sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine
Home » Europe News » McDonald's to pay France…

McDonald’s to pay France $1.3 billion in tax fraud case

The Associated Press

June 16, 2022, 9:26 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — McDonald’s France and related companies have agreed to pay over 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion) to the French state to settle a case in which the fast-food giant was accused of years of tax evasion.

A Paris court approved the settlement Thursday, the French national financial prosecutor’s office said. McDonald’s said the settlement was the result of “productive discussions” with French tax authorities.

The decision means a tax fraud investigation targeting the company, opened after a legal complaint by unions in 2016, will be closed.

The prosecutor’s office said McDonald’s France, McDonald’s System of France, MCD Luxembourg Real Estate and other related companies agreed to pay a total of 1.24 billion euros ($1.29 billion) in fines, penalties and back taxes to settle the case after years of negotiations.

The company was accused of hiding French profits in lower-tax Luxembourg from 2009-2020, and reporting artificially low profits in France.

McDonald’s Corp. said in a statement that it had already paid 2.2 billion euros in taxes over that period. It did not comment on the accusations.

“The majority of the anticipated tax settlement has already been accrued for” and was reflected in the company’s last quarterly earnings, and the remainder will be reflected in its second-quarter results, the company said.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Commerce BIS, Coast Guard closing in on infrastructure modernization wins

IRS gets $1B funding increase in draft FY 2023 bill from House appropriators

DISA's HaCC prioritizing customers over technology

Lawmakers renew push to strip investigation authority from VA whistleblower office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up