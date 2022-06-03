RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | War by the numbers at 100 days | Deadly secret: Electronic warfare shapes Russia-Ukraine war | Russia may be in Ukraine to stay | US and allies: Hold Russia accountable
German suspect in shooting that injured officer found dead

The Associated Press

June 3, 2022, 9:41 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Police in western Germany say a man suspected of shooting at officers Friday, injuring one, has been found dead in his apartment.

Saarland state police didn’t immediately specify how the man had died. “The investigation is ongoing,” police added.

The shooting began after officers arrived with a court order to search the 67-year-old suspect’s apartment in the city of Saarbruecken, according to a police statement. The gunfire seriously wounded one officer.

Police said the man barricaded himself in his apartment and started shooting from a window at a police barrier and vehicles. They warned people to stay out of the area, which was sealed off, and urged residents to keep away from their windows.

Later police announced that negotiations with the man had failed and officers were storming the apartment.

Police had planned to search the apartment in connection with alleged breaches of firearms laws. Authorities had previously ordered the suspect to hand over his guns.

