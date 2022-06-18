WATERGATE - 50 YEARS LATER: Political quiz | Frank Wills, American folk hero | Watergate 50th meets Jan. 6 | Watergate timeline: Crime to consequences | Watergate in pictures
Home » Europe News » Major German art show…

Major German art show opens amid antisemitism controversy

The Associated Press

June 18, 2022, 5:23 AM

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s president has appealed to the organizers of this year’s documenta fifteen art show to do more to tackle the antisemitism allegations surrounding the event.

The show, which takes place every five years in the German city of Kassel and is considered a major event in the international art calendar, is curated this year by the Indonesian group Ruangrupa. The group was accused of inviting organizations from developing countries who support a boycott of Israel because of the country’s treatment of Palestinians.

Speaking Saturday at the show’s official opening, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier said “there are limits” to what artists can do when they address political issues.

“As justified as some criticism of Israeli policies, such as the building of settlements, is, recognizing Israeli statehood means recognizing the dignity and security of the modern Jewish community,” he said.

“As Germany’s president I say for my country: Recognizing Israel is the basis and condition for debate here,” he added.

Steinmeier said he had hoped for a proper debate between representatives from developing countries and the Jewish communities in Germany and Israel ahead of the show.

He called on documenta organizers not to outsource their responsibility to the Indonesian curators, but instead to take on the role of mediators and “create appropriate structures” for debate.

Many of the show’s exhibits address issues of colonialism from the perspective of the global South.

About 1 million people are expected to visit the documenta fifteen, which runs for 100 days.

