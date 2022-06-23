Primary Day: PHOTOS: Primary Day | DC Council primary results | Who will take on Rep. Luria in Nov.? | DC Primary Election Live Results | Virginia Primary Election Live Results
Home » Europe News » Japanese architect Ban wins…

Japanese architect Ban wins prestigious Spanish prize

The Associated Press

June 23, 2022, 6:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Japanese architect Shigeru Ban was named the winner of a prestigious Spanish prize Thursday for his pioneering work on designing temporary shelters for people affected by natural disasters and armed conflict.

The jury that decides the Princess of Asturias Awards gave Ban its Concord Prize for “providing shelters that offer dignity” to those needing emergency help.

Ban is known for his innovative use of cardboard tubes in construction. This durable and environmentally-friendly material was used for Rwandan refugees in the 1990s, and Ban became a consultant to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

“His work, constantly guided by humanitarian values and with the help of volunteers, is an example of sustainable architecture using recycled materials, earning international recognition,” the Princess of Asturias jury said in its citation.

The 50,000-euro ($52,560) Concord Prize is one of eight awards, including for the arts, social sciences and sports, handed out annually by a foundation named for Spanish Crown Princess Leonor.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

VA pushes EHR rollout back to 2023 for several sites to address issues

IRS expects to finish processing 2021 tax return backlog this week

DHS ‘centralizing’ disciplinary processes following 45-day review

Under infrastructure law, federal firefighters to see increase in pay

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up