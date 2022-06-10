RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | Ukraine fears long war | 3 foreigners fighters for Ukraine sentenced to death | Soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk survives in exile
Home » Europe News » Huge German military fund…

Huge German military fund clears last parliamentary hurdle

The Associated Press

June 10, 2022, 4:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — A 100 billion-euro ($107 billion) fund to strengthen the German military cleared its final legislative hurdle on Friday, winning approval from parliament’s upper house.

The decision clears the way for the government to move ahead with a massive procurement drive that Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced shortly after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Parliament’s upper house, which represents Germany’s 16 state governments, signed off on the plan a week after the lower house gave its blessing. Scholz’s governing coalition held lengthy negotiations with the main opposition Union bloc to secure wide backing ahead of the votes.

Scholz announced the fund on Feb. 27, three days after Russia invaded Ukraine, and said that Germany would now spend over 2% of its gross domestic product on defense — a NATO target on which it has long lagged. The government and the opposition agreed that defense spending would meet the 2% target “on a multi-year average,” with help from the special fund.

Officials acknowledge that the German military, the Bundeswehr, has for years suffered from neglect and in particular from aging, poorly functioning equipment.

Among other things on the shopping list, the defense ministry says it will buy 60 Chinook CH-47F transport helicopters, made by Boeing. The government also wants to buy up to 35 Lockheed Martin F-35 fighter jets to replace aging Tornado aircraft.

___

Follow AP’s coverage of the war in Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Now operational DoD chief digital and AI office will be an example of innovation, officials say

Retirement processing times jump up in May

Why one former OMB director believes agencies are at risk of violating spending law

DoD’s largest solar array opens at Fort Bragg

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up