RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Ukraine: Russia said to be using more deadly weapons in war | Uneasy calm for Kyiv | Civilians flee fighting in east | Ukraine fears a long war might cause West to lose interest | In midst of war, life goes on in Ukraine
Home » Europe News » Hot air brings Spain…

Hot air brings Spain its 1st withering heat wave of year

The Associated Press

June 12, 2022, 6:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MADRID (AP) — Spain´s weather service says a mass of hot air from North Africa brought the country’s first major heat wave of the year Sunday, with temperatures expected to reach 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in some places.

The Aemet weather agency said the hottest areas would be in central and southwestern Spain. The heat wave is expected to last at least until Wednesday, the agency said.

The 43-degree (109.4-degree) weather was forecast for the southern cities of Seville, Cordoba and Badajoz.

Meteorologists said the temperature in Madrid could hit 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 F), well above average for early June. The forecasted high in coastal Barcelona was 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 F).

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Quick pivot during the pandemic highlighted DIU’s ability to solve DoD problems

TSP board scales up customer service staff after major system update

Why one former OMB director believes agencies are at risk of violating spending law

OMB outlines plan to maximize COVID-era IT modernization funds from Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up