Heavy rains and floods hit northwest Turkey, no casualties

The Associated Press

June 27, 2022, 11:25 AM

ISTANBUL (AP) — Heavy rains in northwest Turkey caused rivers to overflow and bridges to collapse Monday as authorities worked to evacuate stranded locals.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said there were no reports of deaths or missing people.

Turkey’s coast guard shared videos of a helicopter rescue, with an officer lifting a woman from the roof of her building in a village in Kastamonu province as the water rushed below them.

Turkey’s emergency and disaster authority AFAD said more than 2,550 personnel were deployed in six provinces affected by the rains and dozens had been evacuated. A meteorological “red alert” was declared.

Floods in three northwestern Turkish provinces last August killed 82 people.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

