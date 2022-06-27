SUPREME COURT NEWS: Court rules for inmates | Court sides with coach on school prayer | Harris emerges as top abortion voice | Reston church damaged | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Greece: Serbian vacationer held on war crimes warrant

The Associated Press

June 27, 2022, 12:13 PM

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Police in Greece have detained a 59-year-old Serbian man wanted in Croatia for alleged war crimes committed in 1991, during the bloody break-up of Yugoslavia.

Authorities said the man, who has not been named, was detained Monday after crossing the border from North Macedonia, en route to a holiday resort in northern Greece with his wife and daughter.

The man, who says he was a conscript in the Yugoslav army but has denied any wrongdoing, is accused of participating in actions that led to the death of civilians between Aug. 19 and Dec. 14, 1991, in the Croatian towns of Vocin and Hum.

The detained man was taken to the northern Greek city of Thessaloniki to appear before a public prosecutor. A three-member panel of judges will review the extradition request to fellow European Union member Croatia. The panel is expected to meet next week.

