SUPREME COURT NEWS: Court rules for inmates | Court sides with coach on school prayer | Harris emerges as top abortion voice | Reston church damaged | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Home » Europe News » Greece says 1,130 migrants…

Greece says 1,130 migrants turned back at sea in 3 days

The Associated Press

June 27, 2022, 11:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s coast guard on Monday said it had prevented more than a thousand migrants and refugees crossing to its islands in boats from the nearby coast of Turkey over the past three days.

The agency said it had turned back boats in 24 separate incidents involving an estimated 1,130 people, near five Greek eastern Aegean Sea islands, with most of the interceptions occurring off Lesbos.

Greece has toughened its migration policy in recent years, defending its decision to carry out regular interceptions of boats at sea ‒ a practice human rights groups argue undermines the right of refugees fleeing danger to seek international protection.

Athens argues that most of the people heading for its shores are not at any risk in Turkey.

Greece is also backing an initiative by Spain, which is hosting a NATO summit in Madrid this week, to deepen Europe’s engagement with countries in the Middle East and north Africa to try and limit migration.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | World News

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: CISA’s Eric Goldstein on maturing cyber processes

Administrator Criswell taking ‘deep dive’ analysis for FEMA’s future staffing model

VA confidence in new EHR 'shaken' following cases of patient harm, McDonough says

USPS hiring strategy helped reduce overtime last holiday season, IG finds

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up