RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: Live updates | UK pledges missiles to Ukraine | US, Germany to supply advanced weapons to Ukraine | What's in US military package to Ukraine? | Why Poland is boosting infrastructure
Home » Europe News » German parliament to examine…

German parliament to examine Afghanistan mission, evacuation

The Associated Press

June 2, 2022, 7:29 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BERLIN (AP) — The German parliament will set up a commission of inquiry into last year’s evacuation mission from Afghanistan and a fact-finding commission on Berlin’s two-decade involvement there, lawmakers said Thursday.

Senior lawmakers from the three parties in Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s governing coalition and from the main opposition Union bloc said in a joint statement that the two panels would be established before parliament’s summer break starts next month.

They described it as “a strong signal” that the government and opposition had agreed on the move, and said the aim of both commissions is to learn lessons for the future. The Union led the German government under Scholz’s predecessor, Angela Merkel, for 16 years until December.

Germany had the second-biggest contingent in the NATO-led mission in Afghanistan until last year’s withdrawal, and for years oversaw security and training efforts in the north of the country.

Following the subsequent Taliban takeover of Kabul, Germany evacuated more than 5,300 people on its military flights, part of a sometimes-chaotic Western evacuation effort.

Far more people than Germany had promised to take in were left behind. The Foreign Ministry has worked to facilitate more departures by various routes, and authorities say that around 200 Afghans per week have been brought to Germany via Pakistan in recent weeks.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Asia News | Europe News | World News

SSA wants to add 4,000 employees to ease burdensome workloads

DoD tells industry how it will handle cost of inflation

VA health data gaps after EHR rollout put hospital accreditation at risk, IG warns

TSP performance trending up, but mostly still in the red

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up