SUPREME COURT NEWS: Calif. voters to vote right to abortion | States' response to Abortion ruling | Justices side with convicted doctors | PHOTOS: Crowds react to Roe decision
Home » Europe News » French President Emmanuel Macron…

French President Emmanuel Macron says Russia ‘cannot and should not win’ the Ukraine war

The Associated Press

June 28, 2022, 6:58 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says Russia ‘cannot and should not win’ the Ukraine war.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

CMMC early adopter program to further spur vendor cyber actions

Twelve senators reject VA's plans to reshape health care real estate under AIR Commission

Zero Trust Cyber Exchange: CISA’s Eric Goldstein on maturing cyber processes

Current, former Hill staffers say centralized authority needed to modernize Congress

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up