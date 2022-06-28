ELMAU, Germany (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says Russia ‘cannot and should not win’ the Ukraine war.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 28, 2022, 6:58 AM
ELMAU, Germany (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron says Russia ‘cannot and should not win’ the Ukraine war.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.