French presidency: French, German and Italian leaders traveling to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv

The Associated Press

June 16, 2022, 2:09 AM

PARIS (AP) — French presidency: French, German and Italian leaders traveling to Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv.

