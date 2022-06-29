FOURTH OF JULY NEWS: DC area events guide | Sheetz dropping gas prices through July 4th | Where to watch fireworks at National Mall | FAQ: ‘A Capitol Fourth’ returns live
Home » Europe News » French court finds 19…

French court finds 19 people guilty of terrorism-related charges in 2015 Paris attacks trial

The Associated Press

June 29, 2022, 2:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

PARIS (AP) — French court finds 19 people guilty of terrorism-related charges in 2015 Paris attacks trial.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Europe News | National News | World News

What the House appropriations bill means for a federal pay raise

Navy conducts first-ever exercise focused on climate change response

DoD's acting IG is in his position unlawfully, GAO finds

Supreme Court rejects challenge to higher USPS rates, but regulator review ongoing

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up