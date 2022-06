PARIS (AP) — France’s lower house of parliament elects Macron supporter Yaël Braun-Pivet as new speaker, first woman in the…

PARIS (AP) — France’s lower house of parliament elects Macron supporter Yaël Braun-Pivet as new speaker, first woman in the post.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.