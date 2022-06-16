RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR: French, German, Italian leaders arrive in Kyiv | US sending $1 billion in military aid to Ukraine | 2 US veterans reported missing in Ukraine | Mines take lives in Ukraine
Fire in apartment building kills 4 in central Slovakia

The Associated Press

June 16, 2022, 5:41 AM

BRATISLAVA, Slovakia (AP) — A fire broke out in an apartment building in Slovakia overnight, killing at least four people, officials said on Thursday.

Police said the fire started in an apartment on the fifth floor of the building in the town of Handlova, in central Slovakia.

Firefighters said some 150 people were evacuated from the building. Five were injured, of whom three were hospitalized.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the blaze.

