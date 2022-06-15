BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union says it’s taking legal action against UK over post-Brexit deal changes.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
{{headline}}
June 15, 2022, 5:00 AM
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union says it’s taking legal action against UK over post-Brexit deal changes.
Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.